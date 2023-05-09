Nkhata Bay farmers offer land for mega farms

People surrounding Lweya Irrigation Scheme in Nkhata Bay District have given the Greenbelt Authority (GBA) a nod to commercially develop the Scheme into a mega farm.

This follows series of meetings between officials from the Authority, Nkhata Bay District Council and community leaders surrounding the scheme on how it will be operated and the benefits the scheme presents to the communities and the nation at large.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Monday, President for Lweya Water Users Association, Amos Chisampha Phiri said commercializing the 700 hectare scheme would see processing facilities and other investors coming into the area hence providing job opportunities to community members in the process.

He said: “When the issue started last year some members were reluctant thinking it was a scam. However, following numerous discussions traditional leaders have approved and over 1200 farmers have accepted to give their land.”

One of the farmers, Henry Mhone said high costs of farm inputs have seen a lot of farmers reducing their productivity as such, said commercialization characterized by mechanization gives hope for increased output.

Chief Executive Officer for Greenbelt Authority, Erick Chidzungu said mega farms would minimize famine in the country even after experiencing adverse conditions in other parts through use of irrigation.

Through GBA, government is embarking on transforming the Agriculture Sector through large scale farming.

Reported by Osman Moyo