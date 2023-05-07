Wananchi Group provides K10m for Freddy recovery

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has received MK10 Million from Wananchi Group Limited to assist recovery from the devastating Freddy Cyclone that hit some parts of Southern Region.

The company owns SimbaNET, a licensed wholesaler for Internet services and connectivity solutions, and Zuku, a pay television service provider.

SimbaNET Head of Sales Tiwonge Chirambo, speaking during the donation in Lilongwe on Thursday, said their gesture is in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s call for assistance following the destruction.

“We felt compelled to come and try to assist through Dodma and make a difference in the communities that we are currently working,” Chirambo said.

Zuku Head of Sales Francis Dzama said they are impressed with Dodma’s response to the disaster, hence their decision to channel the resources through the state owned institution.

Intense Cyclone Freddy was a long-lived, powerful, and deadly storm that traversed the Southern Region.

Over 676 people died, with 537 still missing and feared dead. The disaster also displaced around 660 000 people and destroyed multi-billion Kwacha infrastructure.

Dodma Deputy Director for Disaster Response Fyawupi Mwafongo, an assessment of the destruction, shows that the country requires over K500 billion to fully recover.

He therefore said the donation, such as that from Wananchi Group, is crucial in the recovery mission.

“The donation has come at the right time whereby we are in the process of decommissioning camps and also the return and transition to early recovery of the affected communities,” Mwafongo explained.

Earlier last week, Dodma said there is a high possibility that those missing will never be found again.

