Martse Memorial Show to be held on 23 May

The Martse Foundation has organised a show on 23 May this year in memory of late hip-hop artist Martse.

The award-winning hip hop artist died on 23 May last year, having succumbed to fire burns which he sustained in a house fire while he was on holiday in Mangochi.

The show will be conducted at Primary School Ground in Cape Maclear, Mangochi from 1pm to 6pm.

Some of the musicians who are supposed to perform on the day include Hyphen, Wikise, Nepman, Provoice, Wax K and Fly P.

“Forever in Our Hearts: A Tribute to the Legendary HipHop Artist – Join us on May 23rd to celebrate the timeless legacy and honor the impact he made on the culture. Don’t miss this unforgettable memorial show,” the Martse Foundation tweeted.

Martse died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital following a house fire in Mangochi. He was laid to rest on May 25 in Lilongwe.

Several musicians released tributes to the departed musician Martin Nkhata.

Renowned musicians such as Gwamba, Krazy G, Waxy Kay and Med C are among those to have paid their tributes to Martse through songs. Apart from musicians, poets like Robert Chiwamba also honoured the late rapper through art.

President Lazarus Chakwera also met with Martse’ family to offer his personal condolences.

