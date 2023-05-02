Man commits suicide in Lilongwe

A 52-year-old man Mackford Binison has died in Lilongwe after taking pesticides.

Kanengo Police Spokesperson Gresham Ngwira says Binison allegedly took pesticides used for treating tomatoes after returning from a drinking spree.

He the told his daughter that he would die.

When Binison’s wife heard this, she went to check and found that a bottle which had contained the pesticides was empty.

Binison was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he died.

“Meanwhile, body is awaiting post-mortem,” said Ngwira.

The late Binison hailed from Kholongo Village, T/A Mtema in Lilongwe.