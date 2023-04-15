Village headman, wife arrested over sexual abuse

Police in Salima District have arrested Village Headman Kumalire whose real name is Kapito Tauzeni aged 40 and his wife Catherine Anderson aged 34 for defilement and aiding defilement respectively.

According to Public Relations Officer for Salima Police Station, Inspector Jacob Khembo, Kumalire who is under Traditional Authority Mwanza, sexually his step daughter as a ritual to get rich.

Khembo said the couple secured a loan early April this year from National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to run a business.

Khembo stated that they have established that the woman enticed her daughter to sleep with her stepfather.

Speculations started in the village about the incident and police were later tipped, which led to the swift arrest of the two.

The victim, Khembo said, was referred to Salima District Hospital where she was examined and the results proved that she was indeed defiled.

Tauzeni has been charged with defilement, contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code while his wife, Catherine, will answer charges of abating crime, contrary to Section 141 of the Penal Code.

Reported by Fostina Mkandawire