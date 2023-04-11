Pop Young drops new song’ Sole’

Weeks after releasing his debut music video’ Collect’ shot in Tanzania, fast-rising Malawi Afro-Pop star Pop Young real name Vitumbiko Chisoni has released a new song titled ‘Sole’.

In an interview with Malawi24, the artist said the new song which has been produced by Tactic and Fat Nyanda is available on all viewing, streaming and downloading platforms, both local and international.

“Finally, the wait is over. My new song, ‘Sole’ has been released today and I am very happy to have the project successfully done. You can now watch the full video on YouTube,” said Pop Young.

In the song, a man asks a girl out saying he would even be happy if she accepted to be his girlfriend one week and he ends up being on the list of her ex-boyfriends.

In another Facebook post following the release, the artist thanked his fans for positive feedback on the new track.

“The feedback I am getting right now on Sole is overwhelming.

“Wow guys! I do not know how I can thank you for showing me such love. It’s only been less than an hour since dropping the link koma yes, mwandilimbikitsa,” he said.

Pop Young recorded his first song ‘ Ndakusowa’ in 2016 and that is when the interest developed for him to make more music.

Follow us on Twitter: