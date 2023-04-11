Marburg Virus: No suspected cases in Lilongwe

Authorities at Kamuzu Central Hospital say the hospital has not received any suspected Marburg Virus Disease cases.

In an interview with Malawi24, Medical Specialist and Head of Department – Kamuzu Central Hospital Jonathan Ngoma said that they haven’t had any suspicious cases currently though he did not disclose any information on what they are doing so far to maintain the current situation.

Last week, authorities at Mzuzu Central Hospital said five people were isolated over suspected Marburg infections.

Hospital Director Ted Bandawe said two were being treated for typhoid fever while the other three were being treated for adult measles.

However, a statement that was signed by Ministry of Health Secretary Dr Charles Mwansambo indicated that clinical examination and further laboratory investigations have ruled out Marburg Virus Disease and the patients were treated for other conditions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has assured the public that it has put in place to prevent, manage and control Marburg Disease Virus the country.

Marburg virus is a hemorrhagic fever virus of the Filoviridae family of viruses and a member of the species Marburg. It causes Marburg virus disease in primates, a form of viral hemorrhagic fever. The virus is considered to be extremely dangerous.

