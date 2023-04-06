Zomba CSO Network urges Govt to construct houses Cyclone Freddy survivors

Chairperson for Zomba Civil Society Organization network, Nicholas Mwisama has urged Government to start building houses for survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy as part of helping them to recover.

Mwisama was speaking this at Chambo Evacuation Centre in Zomba City as the CSO Network continues efforts to help survivors of Cyclone Freddy with assorted food and non-food items like maize flour, sugar, clothes, soya pieces, cooking oil, soap, pads, salts, clothes among others.

He said that Zomba Civil Society Organisation CSO Network will continue to help Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors in different areas in Zomba District

“I would like to request the government to continue helping the survivors by building houses for them because leaving them in the centres may bring other problems especially diseases like scabies and diarrhea,” said Mwisama.

One of the beneficiaries, Shillah Chikometsa, thanked the network for the items saying it go a long way in assisting their lives.

Chikometsa said most of the survivors that are in the centre are worried because their houses were destroyed by the cyclone hence asking the Government and CSOs to help them rebuild houses.

Zomba CSO Network launched the initiative of helping the Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors last month an event which was launched at Senior Chief Chikowi in the district.

Some of the Civil Society Organization that contributed are Shine Relief Trust, Passion Centre, Future Vision International Ministries and Transparency Initiative.

