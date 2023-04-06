Bushiri: I have been hacked

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has this morning confirmed that his Facebook accounts have been hacked.

Major 1, as the Malawi based pastor is fondly called, made the announcement through his wife’s social media account.

“We, The Jesus Nation Church, would like to inform all our members, partners, and followers that the Facebook page of our leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has been hacked” reads a statement posted on Prophetess Mary Bushiri account.

Mary Bushiri says her husband has not opened a new Facebook page.

“Also take note that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has not created any new Facebook page. Therefore, do not like or follow any Facebook page being advertised out there bearing the name of our leader” said Mary Bushiri.

Bushiri’s Facebook page that had over 4 million followers was deactivated yesterday. The controversial prophet actively used his Facebook page as the primary social media channel for his ministry.

His Instagram account is still active. However, he last posted on Instagram on Tuesday, 4 March, 2023 – a day before his Facebook was hacked. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Bushiri is the founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church which he rebranded to The Jesus Nation after relocating back to Malawi.

It is also believed that an account belonging to Bushiri’s spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo, has also been hacked.

Money Laundering Allegations

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri whose real name is Chipiliro Gama is wanted in South Africa on allegations of money laundering and fraud. He is facing these charges together with his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

He also faces accusations of rape and other allegations of sexual related abuse. However, no charges related to sexual abuse have been filed against the Prophet.

Bushiri Escapes

Bushiri and his wife jumped bail in November 2020 and escaped to his home country, Malawi. It was alleged then that Bushiri and his wife were “smuggled” out of South Africa into Malawi using Lazarus Chakwera’s presidential jet.

“Fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were issued with diplomatic passports bearing decoy names and applied with cosmetic facial changes before being smuggled out of South Africa in Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera’s hired jet”, reported South Africa’s Sunday Independent.

The paper alleged that who is believed to be well connected with politicians of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as well as the opposition had financed Chakwera’s presidential campaign.

Extradition

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are currently fighting extradition to South Africa where they forfeited bail.

The High Court in Malawi has asked South Africa’s prosecutors to give witness in person.

Prophet Bushiri is accused to have laundered more than six billion Malawi Kwacha (more than US$6 million) .

In Malawi, Prophet Bushiri is building a Goshen City in the tourist district of Mangochi which rests on the southern tip of Lake Malawi.

Bushiri has also been carrying out different humanitarian activities in his home country. He recently showered with millions victims of the Cyclone Freddy.

How fugitive Bushiri escaped SA: Details emerge Bushiri forfeited his bail