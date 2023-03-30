Malawi tourism expo to be held next month

Malawi will next month host Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism (TMIT) expo for the first time in more than two years.

This year’s theme is “We Are Back -Ipatse Moto”, signifying the resilience of the Malawi tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule told journalists on Wednesday that as the world is opening up from Covid-19 pandemic, the 4th edition of TMIT 2023 will bring together Malawi’s leading tourism enterprises, international exhibitors, investors among others to showcase, discuss and to forge partnerships that will be vital for business growth in the post of Covid-19 era.

She added that hosting the tourism fair will help Malawi to enhance and strengthen the country’s tourism brand and image as an open and welcoming tourist destination and empower local tourism operators.

“Tourism expo provides a cost effective platform for local operators who might not have had the chance to transact business face to face with international buyers outside the country,” she explained.

She then invited different companies and organizations to be part and parcel of the event as sponsors as well as partners.

She said that participating as sponsor at MITE 2023 can take a person straight to his or her target market and demonstrate level of support and commitment to developing Malawi.

She then encouraged local investors to come in large numbers and showcase their opportunities so that they can have a chance of selling their products to international investors.

