Mudslides hit Mzimba

Residents in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mtwalo in Mzimba escaped from their homes last night following mudslides triggered by heavy rains.

One of the residents Thomas Ng’oma said they are living in fear due to the mudslides.

M’mbelwa District Council risk and rehabilitation officer, Faith Longwe, has told the local media that a team from the council visited the area today and reported low impact on crops and houses.

“No death or injuries have been recorded so far. Only a quarter of crops has been affected,” said Longer.

She added that the water pressure on the hill has also decreased but the council is on high alert for any incidence.

On Monday, weather experts warned that the Northern Region would experience heavy rains and flash floods.

Earlier this month, Cyclone Freddy hit the Southern Region of Malawi where it caused floods and mudslides that destroyed houses and crops and killed people.

Over 500 people have been confirmed dead since the cyclone hit and over 500,000 have been displaced.

