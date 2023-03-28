I will not resign — Marinica

Malawi Football Team Head Coach says he will not resign as head coach although the team has lost to Egypt by 4 goals to nil in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier which took place at Bingu National Stadium today in Lilongwe.

Speaking to members of the press, Marinica said he is not someone who can just resign just like that.

He added that he is still with the team to make sure the team draw positive results from the next round of matches which start in June until September.

According to Marinica, he will not resign just because people in the country want him to go, and he will wait for his contract to end in the first week of April.

“I am not a someone who can just resign, there is nothing here you see. People are just exaggerating. In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, that’s football. On the issue of failing to reach the target, the target you are saying is not my target. There are people who have targets, I don’t have any target in my contract sometimes people have high hopes and it happens,” said Marinica.

Asked if his philosophy is working, the coach said the philosophy is working and people will see changes if he will be given a chance to continue coaching Flames for a long time.

He then condemned Malawians for cheering on Mohammed Salah and also Egypt team instead of cheering their team.

“Malawians were busy cheering Egypt and Mohammed Salah which is wrong and this is uncalled and unpatriotic behavior,” said Marinica.

At the stadium, some Malawians supporters were seen carrying placards that had messages calling for the resignation of the coach and FAM President, Walter Nyamilandu.

After the game, people started throwing bottles inside the stadium showing their anger and this forced the Police to fire teargas to supporters outside the gates.

Following the result today, The Pharaohs now go top on goal difference with same nine points as Guinea and Malawi are on number 3 in the group with 3 points just like Ethiopia.

