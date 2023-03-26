Grand Palace donates clothes to Cyclone Freddy survivors

As one way of responding to the call of assistance to Cyclone Freddy victims in 15 southern region districts, Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu has donated four bales of children and women’s clothes worth 1.4 million kwacha to government.

Speaking during the handover of the items to Mzuzu City Chief Executive Officer who represented government, the Hotel’s Manager Sam Phiri said this is just the beginning as the hotel will continue assessing the situation and more donations will be made.

“We have seen the impact that the cyclone left behind with many families left in destitute state. As a hotel we get customers from all corners of the country and this donation is meant to ease some of the suffering the victims are facing,” said Phiri.

On his part, CEO for Mzuzu City Council, Gomezgani Nyasulu, applauded the gesture shown by the hotel and said the disaster that has fallen Malawi needs concerted efforts.

“This is the time for all of us to work together in response to this disaster,” he said.

The donated items are expected to be sent to the central command in Lilongwe where recommendations will be made where to be donated.

Meanwhile, the Mzuzu City Council says it has also opened up its offices to receive donations from citizens who are willing to offer support.