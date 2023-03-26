Man arrested for burning robbery suspects

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Amiki Rashid, 40, for burning to death Mdala Mtasi aged 24 and severely wounding Kazembe Bwanali aged 22 on suspicion that they stole phones and K750,000 cash in his house.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that the incident occurred on March 22 at Kadango Village, Traditional Authority Namabvi in Mangochi.

Daudi added that on the night of March 21 2023, unknown criminals broke into the Rashid’s house and went away with two cellphones and K750,000 cash but he did not report to the police about the incident.

“The following day, Rashid held hostage the duo, Mtasi and Bwanali for two days at his compound suspecting them to have been behind the breaking,” she explained

During the said period, he tortured, assaulted and burnt the two with fire after smearing their bodies with petrol and both sustained severe burns.

After their conditions got worse, the suspect took them to Namalaka Police Unit where he was arrested instantly while the two were referred to Mangochi District Hospital where Mtasi died upon arrival due to severe burns and Bwanali is still receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Rashid has been charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravene sections 209 and 235(a) of the Penal Code respectively.

He will appear before court after the completion of investigations.

Police in the district appeal to the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands to avoid committing such serious crimes.

