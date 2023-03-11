MNCS threatens to cut funding to sports associations

Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has threatened to cut funding to all sports association that have not yet held annual general meetings.

According to a letter dated March 10,2023 and signed by its Public Relations and Communications Officer Edgar Ntulumbwa, MNCS says it is not pleased that some sports association have not yet held annual general meetings which is contrary to and a violation of their own constitution.

Malawi National Council of Sports has since advised all associations to submit confirmation that they have held an AGM in the past 12 months or that they are intended to do so by the end of 2022- 2023 financial year.

“All associations should submit their confirmation by the midnight of March 15, 2023 and failing which the associations will not be able to access the funding from the council and may be further sanctioned,” the council says.

