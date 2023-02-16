DoDMA warns of looming floods in Lower Shire

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in Malawi has warned that the Lower Shire may experience floods if the rains continue.

This is according to DoDMA Commissioner Charles Kalemba who through a press statement released on Thursday 16th February, said the development follows Ministry of Water and Sanitation’s severe warning of rising water levels in Shire river.

Kalemba said if the country continues receiving rains, the Lower Shire is likely to be hit by floods as this will mean that the water levels in Shire river will move to another height.

He has then pointed out that in readiness for the warning, the department is now deploying search and rescue team which include officers from the Malawi Defence Force and the Malawi Police Service.

“The Ministry of Water and Sanitation has issued a severe warning of rising water levels in Shire River; which might trigger the occurrence of floods in the lower shire if rains persist.

“The department is treating the warning with urgency and apart from alerting councils; has made standby arrangements for the deployment of a search and rescue team comprising the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Marine Department,” reads part of the statement.

Kalemba through the statement further mentioned that DoDMA is also airing early warning messages on community and national radio stations to raise awareness on flooding, lightning and strong winds.

DoDMA has then advised communities in the Lower Shire to take some precautions to save lives and property which include; moving to safer and higher areas, avoiding crossing flooded rivers and walking through running water and says if walking through water is the only option to safety, people should use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of them.

People have also been urged to frequently inspect their houses for possible damages, stay away from power lines and electrical wires and report about fallen power lines to authorities, and also not to attempt to save personal or other people’s property at the expense of one’s life.

The department has further encouraged people in the Lower Shire to, if they can, provide first aid treatment to the injured, those in shock and call for medical help and added that people should also pay attention to daily weather forecast.

