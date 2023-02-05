Devotion: Unstoppable People

Genesis 11 verse 6 “And the Lord said, Behold, they are one people and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do, and now nothing they have imagined they can do will be impossible for them.”

The people that have one language and one mind are difficult to be stopped at what they have imagined to do. They become a success in whatever they intend to do if they maintain their one mind and one language . The only way to stop their progress is to confuse their mind or their language.

Even if things seem to be going tougher, dont allow your mind to drift away from your vision. Dont start changing your language even if the future looks gloomy physically. We do not focus on physical outlook because that is temporary(2 Corinthians 4:18).

What is one language and one mind? At a group level is when people have one vision and all agree on one course of action. When they speak in the same direction and all move in one course. Those people become unstoppable.

At individual level, is when you are settled for one course of action and everyday you are consistently speaking one voice that agrees with your one mind.

Maintain your vision everyday. Dont think one thing today and another tomorrow. Don’t think one thing and speak another. Think and speak one language of upliftment, victory, success, dominion and other similar Word based speech. Dont speak victory today and then defeat tomorrow. Stable mind bring prosperity. All unstable people in their minds and speech cannot prosper.

Genesis 49:4 “Unstable as water, you shall not excel.”

James 1:7-8 “For that man shouldn’t think that he will receive anything from the Lord. He is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”

PRAYER: Father thank you for helping me to think and speak rightly. I refuse to be double minded. I refuse to speak double language. In Jesus Name. Amen