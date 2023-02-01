Epilepsy Association organises big walk from Blantyre to Lilongwe

National Epilepsy Association of Malawi (NEAM) will on 4th February 2023 conduct a big walk from Blantyre to Lilongwe to raise funds to support people with Epilepsy.

National Epilepsy Association of Malawi Coordinator, Chifundo Zamadunga Phiri, said the walk is part of the preparations for international epilepsy day which will take place in Ntchisi on 13th February 2023 adding the walk falls within the epilepsy week which starts on 7th February every year.

“The main target of this entire event is to raise funds to support people living with epilepsy and to end stigma as well as to raise awareness on epilepsy,“ said Phiri.

She said as an organisation, they are supporting people with epilepsy through different activities like creating support groups, providing drugs to people with epilepsy, monitoring epilepsy clinics and training them on capacity building and advocacy.

Phiri added: “We are training people with epilepsy by supporting them in their different businesses and farming for them to be financially independent.”

The Epilepsy walk awareness will consist of eight athletes that will walk from Blantyre City Council as a departing point up to Lilongwe City Council in Lilongwe as their last point.

Moses Sakala who will take part in the walk, said it is important to participate in the event to raise awareness on epilepsy.

“I am well prepared to walk such a distance because I will be paying back to the community,” he said.

Reported by Petro Mkandawire

Follow us on Twitter: