Patient commits suicide in Lilongwe

A 65-year-old man who was expected to undergo an operation at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, has hanged himself.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the deceased as Dickson Changwa.

Sub-Inspector Ngwira said police heard from Moffart Symon, a younger brother to the deceased that Changwa has been sick for some time and was due to undergo an operation at Kamuzu Central but escaped from the hospital and went back to Chiwamba, his home area, before the operation was conducted.

It is further reported that on Wednesday January 25, 2023, Changwa’s body was discovered hanging dead to the roof of his house and the matter was reported to police.

Following the report, officers from Chiwamba Police Unit rushed to the scene of the incident accompanied by Clinical Officer and his body was taken to the hospital for Postmortem whose results singled out suffocation secondary to strangulation as cause of death.

Changwa hailed from Chimlozi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, police have expressed shock with the continued trend of suicide and have advised people to stop the tendency saying people should instead seek help from relevant authorities whenever they have problems as opposed to killing themselves.

