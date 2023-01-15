Botomani pledges to take Zomba Chisi select to Bingu Stadium to face MPs

Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi, Mark Botomani has pledged to take Zomba Chisi football and netball selects to Lilongwe to play with Members of Parliament at the Bingu National Stadium.

The Parliamentarian made the pledge at Sekwere Primary School during Mark Botomani Zomba Chisi K1.5 million football and netball bonanza which was part of new year celebrations.

He said the bonanza was also a fulfillment of his 2019 elections campaign promises to develop sports among the young people in Zomba Chisi Constituency , adding that football and netball are important components in youth development.

“I am promising that l will soon take Zomba Chisi football and netball select to parliament to play with parliamentarians at Bingu National Stadium, in Lilongwe” he said.

The legislator added that it was his wish to see players from Zomba Chisi playing in Super League of Malawi, saying he will continue promoting football and netball in his area to expose talent among the young people.

At the close of Mark Botomani bonanza, Zomba Chisi Select defeated Pirimiti Select in post-match penalties 4-2.

Member of Parliament for Mangochi Monkey Bay, Ralph Jooma, commended Botomani for dedicating K1.5 million in football and netball saying this was the way to go in as far as sports development is concerned.

“I’ve learnt something important out of this initiative,” said Jooma who was guest of honour at the Mark Botomani football and netball bonanza finals.

He also said he will invite the Zomba Chisi football select to play a friendly match against Mangochi Monkey Bay select next month as part of promoting football talent among the young people.

Coach for Zomba Chisi Select, Justin Wasili was over the moon to see his team winning over Pirimiti Select and to hear that Botomani will soon take his team to play at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe against Members of Parliament soon.

Wasili was equally impressed to hear Mangochi Monkey Bay legislator’s invitation of Zomba Chisi Select to play with Monkey Bay select.

“This is very commendable and this is sports development at its best,” Wasili added while commending Jooma for his invitation.

Gibo Pearson of Chidzathera mma Penalty fame entertained spectators at Sekwere School ground.

