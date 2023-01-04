Rotary Club of Lilongwe to focus on Fistula project in 2023

Rotary Club of Lilongwe members say they are fully charged to continue implementing health-related projects focusing on alleviating challenges at Bwaila Fistula Hospital.

Speaking at end of year cocktail recently in Lilongwe, President for the Rotary Club of Lilongwe Margret Sikwese said towards the end of 2022 they were on a fundraising drive to raise funds amounting to K15,000, 000 for the projects.

Sikwese said they did not manage to raise the required amount and as such they will still continue to mobilize the resources this year in order to meet the demand and they will prioritize fistula project at Bwaila Hospital.

Fistula is a serious reproductive health problem which occurs as a result of prolonged labour and causes women to suffer constant urinary or faecal incontinence which causes social isolation of the victims and several physical or mental ill- Health.

“For the fistula project, we thought it is wise to make a contribution towards alleviation of challenges that Bwaila Fistula Centre faces due to lack of resources. With what we have raised I am optimistic that we will make the difference.

“Fistula has affected a lot of women, more especial teenage girls because they are prone to difficulties during child birth and Bwaila is the major place in town that is giving necessary attention to those affected,” she said.

According to Sikwese, this year looks promising and they are fully charged to serve the communities.

“We are taking a responsibility to serve the underprivileged and through teamwork, I believe we will achieve more. Our Rotary year starts in July and end the other year in June as for us we are within our year. We will make it,” she added

As a way of raising some funds, the club also launched a competition where people were buying raffle draw tickets and one lucky winner went away with a Mazda Demio as a grand prize.

