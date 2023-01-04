Man commits suicide over debts in Rumphi

A 28-year-old man identified as Success Msiska has hanged himself at Golodi Hills in Rumphi after failing to settle debts amounting to K1.6 million.

Msiska got a loan amounting to one million six hundred and seventy-eight thousand Kwacha from a microfinance organization called LISAP and from other individuals.

After missing the deadline of paying back the money, Msiska left his house on Sunday, January 1st 2023 to an unknown destination.

A search was conducted and he was found hanging dead today January 4, 2022 at Golodi bend number 4.

Medical officers from Livingstonia David Gordon Mission Hospital confirmed that death was due to suffocation following hanging.

Police in the district have since urged members of the community to manage their finances by refraining from overborrowing and to seek advice from relevant authorities and to avoid taking own lives.

Success Msiska was coming from Mwabanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Kachulu in Rumphi.

Follow us on Twitter: