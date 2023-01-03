Mzimba DC visits survivors of bus accident

District Commissioner for Mzimba, Rodney Simwaka, today visited Marymount Girls Secondary School students who are receiving medical assistance at Mzimba District Hospital following a road accident which occurred Monday near Luviri Bridge in Mzimba.

The accident claimed life of 14 year old Ruth Tembo.

One student is at the high dependency unit and another, whose arm has been amputated, is under special care at the facility.

“Seven students who were picked to Jenda Health Centre have been treated as outpatients whilst one has been referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“A good number of students are in the surgical ward with various degrees of injuries, but largely considered minor,” said Simwaka.

Meanwhile, Malawi Police Service has said it is going to charge and prosecute the driver of the bus involved in the accident once he has been discharged from the hospital.

National Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya said preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the bus, Duncan Ngwende lost control of the bus due to speeding.

The Scania Iriza Bus, registration number SA 10038 belongs to Paniche Logistics and was carrying Marymount Girls Secondary School students from Lilongwe to Mzuzu.

Reported by Aliko Munde

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24