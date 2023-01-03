Bullets, Selemani part ways

Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Misheck Selemani have parted ways following the player’s decision to resign with three months left on his contract, Malawi24 has learnt.

The winger, who joined Bullets from Karonga United ahead of the 2020/21 season, has had difficulties to settle down, a development that saw him losing his place in the starting eleven, especially in the just ended season where he made less than six appearances.

The 24-year old winger was in the local media last year for all the wrong reasons after he went AWOL only to resurface towards the end of the season where he only featured in less than three appearances in all the competitions.

Bullets’ Chief Administrative Officer Albert Chigoga told one of the local daily papers that the player made it clear that he was not interested to extend his contract.

“He informed us about his decision not to extend his contract which expires in March next year as he wants to return to Tanzania to be close to his family and we had to grant him his wish because that aside, his performance went down,” he was quoted in the local press.

In his stay at the club, Selemani scored less than three goals and saw his playing time reduced further as Bullets relied heavily on Patrick Mwaungulu, who scored ten goals in all the competitions and had 24 assists to his name.

Bullets also used Lanjesi Nkhoma and Hassan Kajoke in wings, a move that made Selemani fail to make a mark in Kalisto Pasuwa’s team.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Silver Strikers are on the verge of signing the player ahead of the 2023 season.

