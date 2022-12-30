Andrew Tate ‘released’

Andrew Tate who was arrested yesterday on human trafficking, and rape alleged charges is out on bail.

“The Matrix sent their agents”, he tweeted soon after being released.

He was arrested together with his brother, Tristan, following a lengthy raid on his property in Pipera, Romania.

Andrew Tate is a misogynist and anti-women’s rights social media influencer with a following even here in Malawi, particularly among young men who have also been attacking young women on Twitter Malawi.

The British-American has over 3 million followers on Twitter.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is also investigating him on formation of an organised criminal group.

It is alleged that the suspects were misrepresenting their intention to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship and the existence of genuine feelings of love with their victims.

Six victims have been identified. In a statement, DIICOT said the victims were subjected to acts of physical violence and mental coercion, through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts.

The victims were also sexually exploited by group members by forcing them to perform pornographic acts.

Neither Andrew Tate nor his bother has been charged. There are 2 other suspects.

Update: Authorities in Romania are yet to confirm that Tate and his brother have been released on bail. If found guilty, Tate could be jailed for 30 years.

