Two arrested for possessing pangolin in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody two suspects, Luka Chiputeni, 64 and Federico Vinti, 36, for allegedly possessing a live pangolin.

Blantyre Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said police received a tip on Monday, December 26, 2022 that the said suspects were carrying a live pangolin in their motor vehicle and were heading towards Blantyre City Centre from Chilomoni-Sigelege location.

Police detectives rushed and mounted a snap roadblock at Namiwawa where they managed to find the pangolin in the said motor vehicle after a thorough search.

The two revealed to have taken the said pangolin from Mozambique and were to sell it in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the suspects are in police custody pending court appearance and the pangolin has been sent to Kanjedza Wildlife office for safe keeping.

Luka Chiputeni hails from Chilungwani village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa district whilst Federico Vinti comes from Basil village in the area of Traditional Mgunda in Tete, Mozambique.

Follow us on Twitter: