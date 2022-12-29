Lissa drops EP titled Love and Kindness

United Kingdom based Malawian fast rising Afro & RnB musician Lissa has released an EP titled Love and Kindness, which has songs with messages that touch on all aspects of human life.

The EP has got six songs which include Zenizeni ft Hyphen, Thwa ft Jay Jay Cee, Mundikumbuke, Moto ft Macia, With you ft Pon G and No.

“The EP has good songs and I am sure my fans will enjoy the EP. I did the EP for my fans, in the EP there are songs about love, kindness, awareness and some songs that are trying to encourage people not to give up as you know right now so many people do give up easily. So, they are songs with different information and I am sure people will enjoy the songs,” said Lissa.

Lissa started singing at a younger age as she used to sing at her church. She then started her music career in 2019 when she released a song called Ndinayiwala.

Lissa also did a song with the late Martse called Tseketseke. Recently, she recorded a song called Mapeto which she featured Sasha.

The Love and Kindness EP is available for streaming on digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube. The EP can also be downloaded for free on different internet platforms.

