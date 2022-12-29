Police IG cautions officers on discipline

The lnspector General (lG) of Police Merlyn Yolamu has advised police officers from Mangochi Police Station to promote and enforce discipline, saying management will not hesitate to kick out bad apples in the service.

She made the call on Wednesday at Jafali Lodge and Malamia PMS Camp in Mangochi District where she interacted with her subordinates during a familiarisation tour.

Speaking to the officers, Yolamu emphasized that discipline is a paramount aspect and bedrock of the police profession.

She added that a good police officer must at all times be exemplary to the citizenry and conduct him or herself according to the management’s expectations.

“Mangochi District is a significant area for tourism activities and has high level of cross border migration which render it vulnerable to human trafficking and other criminal activities hence my plea for continuous purposeful patrols and police visibility,” Yolamu added.

She then warned against corruption, saying management will not give up to put the malpractice to an end.

The IG also urged her fellow females in uniform to refrain from making lame excuses, showing lack of commitment and failure to execute normal duties which affect equal participation in the Malawi Police Service.

In his remarks, the Deputy lnspector General (DIG) responsible for operations Casper Chalera applauded the station for working tirelessly during Christmas Eve which resulted into recording zero serious crime as well as road accidents.

However, Chalera encouraged them not to relent in order to prevent an upsurge in criminal activities and drowning incidents during new year festive season.

Follow us on Twitter:

Before addressing the officers, the lG toured the office premises at both police formations and appreciated some of the work, she also noted the challenges both parties presented and assured that her management will solve them.

Follow us on Twitter: