Chitipa beat Kadona to reach Nyasa Capital Cup Final

Chitipa United have reached Nyasa Capital Finance Cup final after beating resilient Kadona Stars 1 nil in a highly contested game at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday.

A lone goal at 36 minutes from Alex Benson after Chitipa midfield tore apart Kadona Stars defense in the build up was enough to see Simso Innobuild Champions progress to finals.

Despite creating a number of opportunities, Kadona Stars front line failed to convert several chances in the game as Chitipa United front line wasted four chances deep in the second half, so it ended Chitipa United 1 Kadona Stars 0.

After the game, Coach for Chitipa United Gift Nathaniel Mkamanga said they played against a good team so winning by a goal is good news to the team.

“We were playing against a good side, we scored early we had to do everything to defend the goal, at the end we are in finals I hope the players will rise to the occasion again.” Mkamanga said.

His counterpart Luka Milanzie said his players lacked composure, wasted many chances and were punished for their single mistake.

“We lacked composure in the final third, we wasted a lot of chances our opponents used their only one clear chance so we will have to look at our front line, but we had a good season.” Milanzie said.

General Secretary for Northern Region Football Association Masiya Nyasulu said they will meet sponsors to decide a date and venue for the finals.

“We have witnessed good games in semifinals, we will meet sponsors to decide the venue , date for finals but we hope we will have finals before 25 December,” said Nyasulu.

Nyasulu added that the coming in of jerseys for the semifinalists motivated teams in the cup.

“All four teams were fully dressed by Nyasa Capital Finance which motivated the teams”. said Nyasulu.

Chitipa United will meet Mayamiko Stars following their 3-2 win against Embangweni United on Saturday.

Nyasa Capital Finance is sponsoring the Cup with K8.3 Million and the winner will get K1.5 Million.

Follow us on Twitter: