Jahmiel to perform at Hangout Music Festival in Malawi

Jamaican Reggae Dancehall star Jahmiel, South African Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond and Amapiano star Musa Keys are set to perform at this year’s Hangout music festival in Salima District.

Hangout Music Festival will take place at Kabumba Hotel in Salima District starting from Friday, 4th November to Sunday, 6 November 2022.

Jahmiel, a reggae dancehall star, is well known for his hit songs like Story of my Life, U Me Luv, Better Tomorrow, Long Distance Love and Strongest Soldier.

The dancehall star also confirmed through a video on his page that he is indeed coming to Malawi.

“I am coming to perform at Hangout Music Festival in Salima District this weekend. Make sure you gets your tickets to witness an epic performance by your reggae dancehall star. It’s gonna be one of the best and you can’t miss this one,” said Jahmiel.

South African Afro Pop duo Blaq Diamond have songs such as Summer yo Muthi, Ibhanoyi, Love Letter, Messiah and Italy which have been enjoying airplay for quite a long time in Malawi.

Amapiano artist Musa Key’s popular songs include Vula mlomo, wena, Samarian boy and Selema.

Speaking to Malawi24, Hangout Music Festival Events Coordinator Tamika Milimbo said preparations are at an advanced stage and everything is almost done and that this year’s festival is going to be one of the best they have ever had as Hangout Music Festival.

“Everything is almost done. As of today we have sent the equipment stage to Salima, so we will just be waiting for the artists to arrive in the Country,” said Milimbo.

He added that if all goes well, Jahmiel might arrive in the country Thursday or Friday. Black diamond and Musa Keys will be in the country on Saturday.

He further said that the organisers have lined up interesting activities to make sure the festival is amazing.

“We have about 6 DJs so that we don’t have a situation where by people get bored. On top of that, on Saturday we will have some events like beach soccer, pool tournaments and other sporting activities. So people will have fun and it’s really hangout events,” said Milimbo.

Other artists set to perform include B1 from Zambia as well as Lulu, Tay Grin, The Black Missionaries, Eli Njuchi and Skeffa Chimoto from Malawi.

“So it’s gonna be great and people should come through to this festival to have fun and the tickets are being sold at 25,000 kwacha only while at the door is 30,000 Kwacha only,” explained Milimbo.

