MDF soldier dies after parachute malfunctions

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier has died after his parachute malfunctioned during training.

The soldier has been identified as Andy Matchado who was based at Parachute Battalion in Salima.

Social media posts indicate that the parachute failed to open properly while Matchado was in the air yesterday.

I can't believe you are gone brother 😭😭😭😭

This morning we tolked & you said "Yamie lero tikaduphe Ndege timapanga zimenezo" later on kunva that you are gone 💔

😭😭RIP Airborne Soldier

I still Love You brother pic.twitter.com/AEG338RYJM — Manchester City (@YamikanMasese) October 31, 2022

On Facebook, various people have paid tribute to Matchado following his death.

“All I know is You’ve not gone a coward 🚶😢 Rest In Power brother in arms , my fellow Airborne .. such a bad day to the Malawi Defense Force , Airborne Family and Malawi as a whole💔. Looking forward to meeting you as we re-org,” wrote Facebook user Simmy Stings & Mwangasani Band.

Kadzinje Marsha Kadzinje wrote: “This one hurts so much ,,,,such a handsome and intelligent young soul gone for real ,,,,I loved this soldier with everything ,,,,I will miss you Andy matchado my young brother ,,,once an Airborne always an Airborne,,,,this one hurts big time it hurts”

While Nelson Issa Bandah said: “We just lost one of the greatest trooper may your soul rest in peace my brother you left us heartbroken RIP Andy Matchado”

The Malawi Defence Force is yet to comment on the matter.