New South African envoy presents letters of credence to Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera this morning received letters of credence from the new South African High Commissioner to Malawi, Her Excellency Yvette Myakayaka Manzini.

Speaking after presenting the letters, Yvette Manzini said in their meeting with President Chakwera they discussed agriculture, Tourism and mining as areas of mutual interest on which the two countries must fortify their relations.

“I was here to present my letters of credence to the President, indeed the relationship between Malawi and South Africa is strong and it started long time ago. So what we discussed with the President is to take this relationship forward.

“We are a mining country, we do agriculture, we also rely a lot in tourism. So we would like to work on those issues and make sure that we are able to strengthen them,” Manzini.

Writing on his Facebook Page, President Lazarus Chakwera said he has welcomed the new Envoy’s insights on the diplomatic path she intends to take in engaging with Malawi going forward.

“We will continue sharing experiences and learning from the Rainbow Nation as we expand our mining industry, an area in which they possess unparalleled competence. Malawi will also explore more avenues to position our Agriculture and Tourism industries as enablers of development through cooperation with South Africa,” said Chakwera.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24