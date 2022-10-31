Bankers part ways with Phodo

Silver Strikers football club has parted ways with forward, Maxwell Gasten Phodo, following expiry of his contract earlier this month, the club has announced.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon which has been signed by the club’s communication and fan engagement officer David Daniel Dauda, the club says it has done everything to keep the player but cannot meet the demands of Phodo.

“…the club has failed to agree on contractual terms with Maxwell Gasten Phodo after expiry of his contract on 2nd October 2022.

“The club did everything possible to extend the player’s contract but his demands were beyond what the club can manage hence the deadlock. The club therefore confirms that the player has left the club…,” reads part of the statement.

The Bankers have since wished the player best wishes for his future and has thanked him for his contributions to the club.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the player could be on his way to Blantyre based soccer powerhouses, either Nyasa Big Bullets or Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

It is reported that Phodo has been in contact with both clubs who are yet to comment on these reports at the moment.

Phodo has been a regular at the Lilongwe based side where he saw himself being called for the first time by Malawi national football team technical bench.

