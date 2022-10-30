Devotion: Stick to your source of life

Genesis 1: 11,26 “Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds.” And it was so………“ Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

In Gen1:11 above , God spoke to the land to produce vegetations and other trees. This shows us that the source of life of trees is in the soil (land). Immediately you take the tree from the land it withers and that is the end. When you read verse 20 He spoke to water to produce fish and others. The source of the life of fish is in the water. Even if a fish may survive for hours outside the water, it will eventually die.

In verse 26 God did not speak to anything else to produce man. God spoke to Himself to produce man. This shows that the source of man’s life is in God Himself. Man cannot live outside God.

Man outside Christ is dead spiritually because he has detached from the Source if his life.

Joh 15:6 “If a man does not keep himself in me, he becomes dead and is cut off like a dry branch; such branches are taken up and put in the fire and burned.”

So continue in Christ. Stick to His Word and live victorious always.

Mat 4:4 “But he answered and said, “It is written, ‘Humankind cannot live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.’”

Confession

I am full of life of God. I have moved from death to life because I am connected to the source. I live victorious always. In Jesus Name. Amen