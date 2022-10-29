Teams scrap for top four finish as Bullets edge closer to title defense

With the 2022 TNM Super League nearing its end, this weekend’s round of matches will give a clearer indication of what the final log standings might just look like.

Nyasa Big Bullets return to league action after they were involved in FDH Bank Cup final last week but they have to resume with an away fixture against Mafco FC on Sunday.

But the pick of the week will be between second placed Blue Eagles and fourth placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in what is likely to be the battle for the second position before Sunday’s match involving Kamuzu Barracks and Silver Strikers at Champions Stadium in Mponela.

Eagles have 53 points from 26 games whilst Wanderers have 50 points from 25 games. A win for the hosts will see them open up a six point gap over Wanderers with three games to play but a defeat will be an advantage to the visitors who will go second on goal difference plus they will have a game in hand to play.

Whatever happens on Saturday, the winner will likely be a favorite to finish the season on the second position.

On the same day, Civil Service United’ good run of form will face stern test when they play host to Ekwendeni Hammers at Champions Stadium.

The visitors are almost certain to remain in the top flight following their five game winning run which saw them moving into the 10th position with 31 points, 7 points above the relegation zone.

As for the Servants, they can dislodge Moyale Barracks in the 7th position if they can collect points of their opponents.

On Sunday, Bullets play Mafco FC at Dedza Stadium. A win for Bullets will see them only needing a point to officially retain the championship whilst the Salima based Soldiers have a slight chance of making it into the top four.

The result will have bad consequences if they lose the match and this will officially end their top four hopes.

As for The People’s Team, it’s just a matter of time for them to clinch their fourth straight title, adding another silverware to their cabinet after they won the just ended FDH Bank Cup last Sunday.

Bullets are eight points clear of Eagles with 61 points from 25 games and only need four points to seal the title.

As it is, the available slots in the top for are from position two to four which can either go to Eagles, Wanderers and Kamuzu Barracks, with Silver and Mafco FC having a very slight advantage.

On the same day, KB will play host to Silver at Champions Stadium.

Both teams have a mission of finishing into the top four but this game is a must win for Leo Mpulura’s side if they are to keep their dreams alive.

The Capital City Soldiers are currently third with 51 points from 26 games whilst The Central Bankers are fifth with 45 points from 28 games.

Scrap for survival

At the wrong end of the table, teams such as Karonga United, Red Lions, Sable Farming and TN Stars will be keen to start picking up crucial points to aid their survival bids with few games left to play.

There will be a match on Friday at Rumphi Stadium between already relegated Rumphi United and Red Lions at Rumphi Stadium.

The Zomba based Soldiers, who are in a better position as to compared with Sable and TN Stars, will increase their survival chances if they can collect all the points before proceeding to Karonga to face Karonga United on Sunday.

The Soldiers have 25 points from 26 games and are just a point above Sable Farming who are in the 14th position with 24 points from 27 games.

A win for them will open up a four point lead before their next fixture and if they can make it two out of two, Sable’ survival hopes will be very minimal.

TN Stars’ fate will also be sealed on Sunday when they play Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Kasungu based side’ maximum points are 28 and for them to survive, they must win all the remaining games and hope to see Red Lions and Karonga United dropping points in all the remaining matches.

To ensure survival, they must increase their win ratio significantly from how they have been performing, something which might prove to be very difficult to achieve based on how the team has been performing this season.

Going through the log table, Karonga United and Red Lions have an advantage in as far as survival chances are to go bye.

Sable Farming has Eagles, Silver and Wanderers to face in the survival battle and getting all the points out of these three matches will be a far fetched dream.