Diddy replaces Kanye West on 2022`s list of richest rappers

Hip-hop icon Sean `Diddy` Combs has taken over Kanye West`s second spot on 2022`s list of wealthiest rappers in the world.

According to the latest report by former Forbes Magazine editor Zack O`Malley, Combs has replaced Kanye following termination of the latter`s lucrative business deal with Adidas.

Diddy`s net worth is now pegged at $1 billion, thanks to his Ciroc partnership with Diaego among other deals. He comes second from Jay-z whose estimated net worth is $1.5 billion.

West who is also known as Ye has slipped to third position with a net worth of $500 million, after losing the aforementioned business deal on account of his anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper who is also a fashion designer made bigoted comments about Jewish people in the past weeks.

He said, “Jewish people have owned the black voice. They will take us and milk us till we die.”

