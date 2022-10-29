Fake nurse arrested in Rumphi

A 23-year-old woman identified as Febie Mfune has been arrested in Rumphi after she reported for work at Bolero Health Centre where she claimed to be a nurse.

Rumphi police station spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo has confirmed the arrest.

Kabwilo said Mfune on Monday, 24th October went to Bolero Health Centre where she claimed to be a newly trained nurse sent to work by Rumphi disytrict Health Office.

However, Mfune failed to produce documents which would allow her to work at the facility.

She was advised to bring relevant documents but On 27 October, she reported back to work and in uniform but without the said documents.

The head of the health centre informed police about the issue.

Mfune revealed during interrogation that she only liked the job and has never attended any nursing course.

Mfune comes Wayanga Village under Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe for impersonating a nurse.

