UTM MP Arthur Chipungu arrested after six days on the run

Oct 25, 2022 Politics 0
Advertisement

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North-East Arthur Chipungu was arrested yesterday after six days on the run for allegedly hitting a traffic officer with a motor vehicle.

Public Relations Officer for the Malawi Police Service Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest of Chipungu in a statement yesterday.

According to Kalaya, Chipungu, accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to Police at National Headquarters in Lilongwe.

“He has since been charged with three counts of reckless driving, failure to render assistance to a victim and acts intended to cause grievous harm,’ said Kalaya.

He added that Chipungu is being held at Lingadzi Police Station and he will appear before court today.

Chipungu who is a member of Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM Party committed the alleged crimes on Tuesday last week along the presidential way between Bingu Stadium and Area 18 Interchange.

Kalaya said last week that the traffic officer ordered Chipungu to stop and the legislator briefly stopped before starting his vehicle again and “intentionally” hitting the police officer.

The police officer was taken to hospital by fellow officers and was treated as an outpatient.

MP wanted for hitting traffic police officer with car

Follow us on Twitter:

Advertisement

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.