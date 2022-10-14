Police arrest four, confiscate 471 litres fuel in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay District have arrested four people for allegedly selling fuel illegally at Sanga, Mkondezi and Nkhata Bay turn-off where the Police have also confiscated 471 litres of petrol.

The suspects include Tafa Gondwe aged 35 of Chibore Village and Lloyd Chiumia, 30 of Msawanika Village both from Traditional Authority Mankhambira in the district. The two were found with 40 and 61 litres respectively.

Other suspects are Pelezi Mhone aged 60 of Mgolozera Village and Isaac Kamanga aged 28 of Mzizimanga Village both in Traditional Authority Mkumbira in Nkhata Bay District who were found with 320 and 50 litres respectively.

The suspects were arrested during a special operation on October 13, 2022 aimed at ensuring that people are observing the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) rules and regulations.

The operation also aimed at preventing dangers that fuel kept in houses can cause to the community.

The suspects will appear in court on October 14, 2022, where they will answer the charges of possessing and selling fuel illegally.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising drivers and riders to avoid buying fuel from unauthorized vendors (black markets) for safety of their locomotives.

Police further warned other illegal vendors to stop the malpractice and observe recommended rules and regulations or risk being punished by the law.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24