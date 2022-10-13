112,897 students pass JCE exams

Results of the 2022 Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) have been released and out of the 154,495 candidates who sat for the examination, 41,598 have failed while 112,897 have passed, representing 73.07% pass rate.

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, has released the results today.

According to MANEB, out of the 77,484 female candidates who sat for this examination, 56,056 have passed. This represents 68.47%pass rate.

The examination body added that 77,011 male candidates sat for this examination and 59,841 have passed, representing 77.70% pass rate.

“Out of the 970 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates who sat for this examination, 685 have passed. This represents 70.62% pass rate.

“Out of the 433 SNE male candidates who sat for this examination 317 have passed. This represents 73.21% pass rate.

“Out of the 537 SNE female candidates who sat for this examination, 368 have passed. This represents 68.53% pass rate,” reads part of the statement signed by MANEB chief executive officer Dorothy Nampota.

The top ten performing education districts in descending order are: Phalombe (85.14%), Zomba urban (83.93%), Mulanje (82.76%), Ntchisi (81.26%), Zomba Rural (79.74%), Chiradzulu (76.82%), Mzuzu City (76.14%), Thyolo (76.13%), Dedza (75.59%), Machinga (75.45%).

The bottom ten (10) performing districts, in ascending order are: Nsanje (63.17%), Chikwawa (65.08%), Mzimba North (65.46%), Rumphi (67.77%), Lilongwe City (68.93%), Lilongwe East (69.21%), Ntcheu (69.29%), Lilongwe West (69.56%), Nkhotakota (69.68%), Mchinji (70.59%).

The performance of Education Divisions in descending order is as follows: Shire Highlands (79.65%), South East (76.54%), Central East (73.58%), South West (72.19%), North (72.12%), Central West (70.11%).

The top eleven highest performing schools with 100% pass rate and a high percentage of candidates who scored As and Bs are, in descending order: St Kizito seminary (95%), Likuni boys (87%), Chaminade Marianist Pvt (82%), Ludzi Girls (81%), Nankhunda Seminary (81%), Loyola Jesuit (81%), Lilongwe Islamic (80%), Marist (79%), Chaminade (76%), Mtendere (74%) and Bakhita Pvt (74%).

The bottom eleven least performing schools with no candidates getting As and Bs in ascending order of pass rate are: Kachere Model (0%), Chigude CDSS (27%), Junju CDSS (29%), Chinthekwe CDSS (30 %), AmePvt (30%), Embangweni Secondary for the Deaf (32%), Mserera CDSS(33%), Maliya CDSS(33%), Tchale CDSS (36%), Mzuzu Prison Reformed (36%) and Chimwetsero CDSS(36%)

For a candidate to pass the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations he/she must obtain passes in at least six subjects including English.

MANEB has since advised candidates to access their results at the centres where they registered for the examination.

All candidates wishing to query their results are advised do so in writing through the heads of school where they registered for the examination.

