Zomba Malosa awards teachers for PSLCE results

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta, has awarded teachers whose learners scored As in the 2022 PSLCE examinations.

The parliamentarian said she awarded the teachers in her constituency to motivate them to continue producing good results in the PSLCE examination.

Speaking during the cash awards at Songani Primary School, Kwelepeta acknowledged that behind a successful learner there is a teacher as such she decided to award the teachers for their extra dedication to duty.

“People become successful in life because of teachers as such we need to acknowledge their contribution,” Kwelepeta added.

She therefore called on the teachers to further dedicate themselves to duty to ensure that Zomba Malosa continues with best results in the PSLCE examinations.

The Zomba Malosa legislature pledged to continue with the best teachers awards to sustain the good examinations performance.

The legislator has also given bags and blankets to 49 learners from Zomba Malosa that got selected to various boarding secondary schools to start form 1.

Kwelepeta advised the 49 students to work hard in class to excel further in their secondary education and looked forward to seeing the 49 learners going to university for further studies.

Secondary Education Desk Officer at the South East Education Division, Nancy Winiko hailed Kwelepeta for the awards saying this was a source of inspiration for the teachers plus the learners.

Winiko said she was impressed that Zomba Rural emerged number 6 performer district in the 2022 PSLCE examinations.

She also encouraged the selected learners to work extra harder in their studies adding that parents should also take responsibility to encourage their children to focus on their studies other than nonacademic issues.

Chikondi Chimbiya who has been selected to Lilongwe Girls Secondary School acknowledged the role of her teachers who took their extra time to mentor her and fellow learners to success.

Out of the 49, ten (10) learners got selected to national secondary schools.