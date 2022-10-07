Religious leaders in Malawi sensitised on inclusion of gays, transgenders

Religious leaders during the meeting

Malawi Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV and AIDS (Manerela+) says religious leaders have the influence to change mindset of people on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersexual and queer (LGBTIQ) community.

Speaking on Thursday in Blantyre during an orientation of religious leaders, community policing coordinators, community police forum chairpersons and members of the LGBTIQ on sexual orientation and gender identity Manerela+ programme officer, Harold Kachepatsonga said for a long time some of the clergy have been in the forefront promoting stigma and discrimination against LGBTIQ.

“The faith community has been very judgemental to the LGBTIQ but they have influence over society. We are building capacity of the faith leaders to promote acceptancy, inclusion and safety of the LGBTIQ community with the aim of leaving no-one behind in the fight against HIV/Aids.

“The whole idea is for the clergy to have an understanding of sexuality as a starting point for an inclusive society where the LGBTIQ are not discriminated against. The LGBTIQ should enjoy the same rights and services such as education and health for the fact that they are human too,” he said.

Kachepatsonga said religious leaders should understand themselves and others in order to accept the diversity in sexual orientation of people thereby accepting people for what they are.

Machinjiri-based transgender, Hope Chizula, said if the faith community was more responsive and understanding of their sexuality, violence against the LGBTIQ community would be reduced.

“We are human beings with rights and obligations just like anyone else. A more understanding clergy would promote inclusion and safety and facilitate coexistence,” he said.

Great Commission International Ministries pastor, Pethiace Kaira said the clergy should lead in riding society of stigma and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The church work as an umbrella in the society therefore we should be more tolerant of all humans regardless of difference in sexual orientation. Jesus Christ came for everyone including those we think are sinners so that they can be saved and therefore our role is to promote inclusivity and acceptance,” he said.

Manerela+ with funding from Bread for the World, is implementing ‘Strengthening LGBTIQ inclusiveness within faith communities’ project with the aim of building capacity of faith leaders to promote inclusivity, acceptancy and safety of the LGBTIQ members in Blantyre.

Reported by Mike Van Kamande

