Kaliati says men should be in the forefront in fighting GBV

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati, says men should be sensitized enough to ensure they stop all forms of gender based violence (GBV) including defilement.

Kaliati told Malawi24 that Malawi is recording many cases of GBV and more prominently defilement and rape cases.

She added this is so because many men are not aware of the criminal aspect of GBV apart from knowing health, psychological and social implications of GBV.

She therefore called on civil societies to raise public awareness on the evils of GBV so that there should be more male champions that should deal with GBV.

“Let traditional leaders and faith leaders be on the fire front to raise much awareness on the evils of GBV especially on defilement and rape” Kaliati said.

In their awareness, she also called on the traditional and faith leaders to emphasize that leaving home without food is another form of GBV.

She further called on men to form a neighbourhood to check GBV incidences and report to police of such cases for prosecution.

Kaliati therefore urged the police and courts never to grant bail to defilement and rape suspects until justice is made in courts.

Machinga District Gender Officer, Ruth Sukasuka said adequate public awareness would help to end all forms GBV.

Sukasuka added that Machinga is recording reduced GBV cases because state actors take an active role in raising awareness on evils of GBV and in turning men into male champions on GBV.

