Chakwera in Dubai

President Lazarus Chakwera was expected to arrive in Malawi today but he will come tomorrow after making an unplanned stop following a tempting invitation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chakwera was in the United States for over two weeks where he among others attended the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). On his way from the United States, he was expected to catch a connecting flight in Dubai and arrive in Malawi this morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that Chakwera will now arrive tomorrow because he has made an unscheduled stop in UAE after being invited by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to a bilateral meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyah, President of UAE.

“Chakwera’s discussions with the Ruler of Abu Dhabi will begin on Monday morning and His Excellency’s departure from and arrival in Malawi will be on Tuesday morning,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24