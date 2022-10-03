Scientists say Malawi can achieve food security using biotechnology

Scientists in the agriculture sector says Malawi can easily achieve its food security dreams if the science of using biological systems or living organisms to create or modify agricultural products such as genetically modified crops is taken seriously.

This is according to scientist Lyson Kampira who is Chief Research Officer at National Commission for Science and Technology (NCST) who was speaking on Friday in Blantyre after a day long orientation session with journalists.

Kampira said if the science is taken seriously, there are possibilities of registering some improvements in terms of agricultural products at household level which he said might in turn see the country’s food security hopes being achieved.

He further indicated that the biotechnology can also contribute towards the attainment of some objectives of the Malawi vision 2063, saying it provides breakthrough products and technologies to combat debilitating and rare diseases.

In addition, the Chief Research Officer said this science reduces environmental footprint, feed the hungry, use less and cleaner energy, and has safer, cleaner and more efficient industrial manufacturing processes.

“Biotechnology is one of the technologies that can be used to improve food security as well as improve income at the household level especially for the rural poor. So through biotechnology it means agricultural productivity will improve at local level and also people at national level can also have their life styles improved with time and this is in line with the vision 2063,” said Kampira.

Kampira further explained that reaching this far, the country has commercialized one genetically modified crop, cotton which has been named Bt cotton and is said to have already improved farmers’ yield by 100 percent.

The scientist expressed hope that very soon the country will have several other genetically modified crops commercialized, claiming as of now, cowpea (khobwe), bananas and maize which are said to be of high resistance in there performance to diseases, are currently under trial.

“So far there is one crop which has been commercialized which we are calling Bt cotton but some crops like cowpea and banana are under trial. Currently, discussions are underway where we are looking at maize that can be drought resistant and that can also protect itself from stalkboller. So we should be expecting that in the next year or so, otherwise applications were already made but the regulators needs to review the application and make a decision,” added Kampira.

Meanwhile, NCST through Open Forum on Agriculture Biotechnology (OFAB) Malawi Chapter, which is a project under African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), has introduced OFAB Media Awards (OMAs).

The OFAB Media Awards are aimed at recognizing exemplary journalism that exhibits best practices in credible science reporting that is crucial to better public understanding and acceptance of sciences, technologies and innovations that are needed to transform African agriculture for food security, sustainable development and poverty eradication.

Malawian journalists who have been reporting on agricultural biotechnology, are encouraged to submit their articles been published within the past 1 year to the date of submission, 10th October, 2022.

Winners from four categories which include; Print and Online (Newspapers, Magazine and Online), Radio (Audio or podcast) and Television will go away with a Trophy and prize money of $750 while their runner-up will go away with a Trophy and prize money of $450.

NCST was establish by the Science and Technology Act No.16 of 2003 as an umbrella body responsible for promoting, supporting, coordinating and regulating the development and application of research, science, technology and innovation in Malawi.

