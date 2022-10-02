At least 13 people die in lorry accident

At least 13 people have died after a lorry they were travelling in was involved in an accident near Madziabango along the Blantyre-Chikwawa Road in Blantyre last night.

The accident occurred at Kamuzu View near Madziabango in Blantyre on Saturday night.

Blantyre Police Deputy publicist, Sgt. Aubrey Singanyama, has told the local media this morning that 10 other people were receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

Singanyama said the accident involved a lorry registration number NE 5431 which had 24 passengers on board.

He alleged that the driver was speeding as the lorry was going to Chikwawa from Blantyre. As the lorry was descending the hills around Kamuzu View, the driver lost control and the lorry veered off the road and into a ditch

Zodiak Online reported that communities around Kamuzu View mobilized themselves to rescue the people who were trapped while motorists took the injured persons to nearby Madziabango health centre and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre for treatment.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is on the run.

Last week, over 20 passengers sustained injuries in Blantyre after a minibus crashed into another vehicle as the driver of the minibus was allegedly evading traffic police officers.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24