Four arrested for stealing items worth K47 million

Police in Blantyre have arrested four people for breaking into People’s Trading Centre (PTC) head office in Blantyre and stealing items worth K47 million.

Blantyre Police deputy Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama has identified the suspects as Mussa Idi, 25, Chikumbuso Lazalo, 24, Andaki Sadiki, 40, and Timothy Payesa, 30,

It is reported that during the month of August, the four suspects on several occasions broke into a building at PTC head office and stole various items including copper pipes, computers and tilling machines, all to the value of K47,000,000.

A report was made to Blantyre Police where investigations were constituted.

In the month of September, Blantyre Police Station conducted a successful USALAMA operation which led to the arrest of the four suspects.

Meanwhile, the suspects who have been charged with an offence of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, contrary to section 311 of the Penal code are being remanded at Chichiri Prison.

Mussa Idi hails from Matope village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre district, Chikumbuso Lazalo comes from Chombo village, Traditional Authority Matchamba in Neno district whilst Andaki Sadiki hails from Matipa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district and Timothy Payesa comes from Chendege village in the area of Traditional Chimwala in Mangochi district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24