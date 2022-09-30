Malawi repatriates 22 Ethiopian nationals

Malawi’s Immigration Department has repatriated 22 Ethiopians nationals who were arrested in Malawi for violation of the country’s immigration laws.

According to Sergeant Sungeni Manguwo who is the central region immigration spokesperson, these 22 Ethiopian nationals were sent back home on Thursday September 29, 2022 through the Kamuzu International Airport.

Sergeant Manguwo said this is continuation of the repatriation exercise which the department launched in the month of August this year which is said to be one of the mechanisms to decongest the country’s prisons.

The spokesperson further explained that 132 minors who were being held at transit shelter in Karonga district and Kachere young offenders prison in Blantyre, were also repatriated earlier in three phases.

Early September, the joint operation also managed to repatriate four phases comprising 39 Ethiopians, and it is reported that if all goes well the department will be repatriating another batch early month of October.

Reaching this far, this repatriation exercise which is being done in conjunction with the Malawi and Ethiopian governments and with financial assistance from International Organisation for Migration (I.O.M), has seen 193 Ethiopian Nationals returning to their country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services is still reminding the general public that they should refrain from aiding and abetting claiming it compromises National Security and Socio-economic developments.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24