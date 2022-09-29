Malawi performing poorly on Sustainable Development Goals

The 2022 People’s Scorecard on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Malawi shows that the country is performing poorly, with a score of 4 percent on goal number 1 which is ending poverty, a score of 10% on goal number 2 which aims at ending hunger and 6% on affordable and clean energy.

According the report on SDGs, out of all 17 SDGs, Malawi has only surpassed 50% on two goals and has scored below 50% on all other goals.

The report arising from community consultations has exposed gaps that Government of Malawi, Civil society, development partners, business community and the citizens themselves have to address for the country to make remarkable progress in achieving the SDGs.

The report shows that more citizens are not aware of the SDGs, a situation which can incapacitate their fruitful participation in their realization.

It also shows that many sectors are lagging behind in the rural areas, requiring more action if citizens in the rural areas are to be transformed. More financial technical and materials resources are also required to ensure vulnerability is reduced in the communities.

The report also suggests that politicians should perform their tasks as stipulated in the policies and laws since interference with local development structures has not yielded anything productive.

The report further indicates that corruption is dragging development progress at local level hence requiring urgent action from Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, CSOs, private sector and Citizens.

According to the report, there are policies, plans and strategies in place, but Malawi has failed on implementation.

Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA) together with National Civil Society Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Malawi has since made a request to Malawi Government and all development partners to seriously start implementing the SDGs as Malawi is currently performing poorly.

While welcoming policies such as Malawi 2063 and its first implementation plan (MIP-1) which localize SDGs, CONGOMA said Malawi should sustain strong commitment to specific actions, timelines and financing to deliver these important goals by 2030.

Programmes Manager for Congoma Simekinala Kaluzi said as a coalition they demand a country where the economy creates prosperity for all and not just the richest few and also where Government and private sector are held to account to respect the rights and dignity of all Malawians and treasure the country so that it remains habitable for current and future generations.

“We demand that Government of Malawi and partners focus on ways for transforming unfair economic structures that create inequalities, rather than focusing on austerity measures that unravel social safety nets. Promote gender equality, decent work and invest in health and education, particularly of women, girls and marginalized communities. Our communities must be free from fear and want, with zero tolerance for gender- based violence, discrimination and human trafficking,” said Kaluzi.

Kaluzi has therefore called upon on leaders to commit to implementing these goals by ensuring that they, walk the talk, finance citizens’ future and also be accountable and transparent.