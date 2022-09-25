Devotion: Walk with the Holy Spirit

Galatians 5:25 “If we live by the Spirit, let us also walk by the Spirit.”

To walk by the Spirit means being led by Him on every step that you take in life.

Dont live your life without the involvement of the Holy Spirit. Learn to yield to His counsel and direction. Refuse to be dictated by the flesh.

Galatians 5:16 “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not carry out the desires of the flesh.”

The Human flesh desires for pleasures. The flesh craves for what gives gratification to the human body. This is the reason why being led by the flesh will mislead you. You cannot please God by being led by the flesh.

Roman 8:8 “And those who are controlled by the flesh cannot please God.”

When you walk with the Spirit of God you please God. Enoch pleased God because He walked with Him.Hebrew 11:5 “By faith, Enoch was taken away, so that he would not see death, “and he was not found, because God took him away.” For before he was taken he was attested as having pleased God.”

When you listen to the leadership of the Holy Spirit, you will always walk in the perfect will of God. You will please God and you will win always.

Roman 8:5-6 “For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. For the mind set on the flesh is death, but the mind set on the Spirit is life and peace.”

CONFESSION

I walk by the Spirit of God. I refuse to be dictated by the flesh. Am winning always. In Jesus Name. Amen

